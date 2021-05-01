Prince Charles shares heartwarming childhood photo of him and Prince Philip in touching card Prince Philip passed away on 9 April

Prince Charles has shared a heartwarming childhood photo of him with his late father, Prince Philip.

The photograph shows a young Prince Charles with his father in a small speedboat that the Duke of Edinburgh was driving.

The picture was shared in a card, which featured black borders, sent to those who had passed their condolences to the Prince of Wales following the passing of his father on 9 April.

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers a moving tribute to his "Dear Papa"

Inside, the card read: "The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy.

"His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at this very sad time."

It added: "The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes."

The card featured a heartwarming picture

Other royals have sent cards out to those who have paid tribute to Prince Philip, including the Queen and Princess Anne.

Princess Anne's card came complete with a black-lined border, and featured the letter A in bold that was printed underneath a crown. Her message read: "The Princess Royal thanks you for your kind thoughts and sends you best wishes for the future."

Her Majesty's card featured a large picture of her late husband, and a personal message from the monarch.

"I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband," she wrote before she signed off with "Elizabeth R."

Prince Charles is the oldest son of Prince Philip

The Duchess of Cornwall also recently posted a message to two fans who celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with Prince Charles.

The Duchess wrote back to Kristie, who runs the Instagram account the.prince.and.his.duchess, after Kristie shared something "a very personal thing" about her and her girlfriend.

In the note, Camilla wrote: "Dear Tanya and Kristina, so many thanks for remembering our 16th Wedding Anniversary. We greatly appreciated your kind thoughts in these challenging times. With my best wishes Camilla." The Duchess added: "I'm very happy that you have found happiness together."

Alongside the personal message, the card also featured a snap of a smiling Charles and Camilla.

