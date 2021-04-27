The two royals whose popularity has increased since Prince Philip's death The Queen's husband passed away on 9 April

It's been a difficult time for the royal family following the death of patriarch Prince Philip on 9 April at the age of 99.

His funeral saw his loved ones come together to remember his extraordinary life and marriage to the Queen, with the likes of Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all choosing to walk in a solemn funeral procession ahead of the ceremony.

MORE: Charles Spencer reveals truth behind rare photo taken with Princess Diana

Prince William and Peter Phillips also took part, as did Prince Harry, who made a short trip to the UK to honour his grandfather.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Harry follow Prince Philip's funeral procession

In the wake of his death, two royals have seen their popularity amongst members of the public significantly increase – Prince Charles and his younger brother, Prince Edward.

READ: Mike Tindall reveals Prince Philip would have approved of 'no fuss' Windsor funeral

MORE: Heartbreaking moment Prince Harry is seen looking over at the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral

Royal watchers were particular moved by Charles's appearance at the funeral. He was visibly upset as he attended the scaled-down service at St George's Chapel, and paid a loving tribute to his father in a short video shared in days after his death.

Prince Charles was visibly upset at his father's funeral

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, meanwhile, were seen visiting the Queen at the Windsor Castle to comfort her ahead of the funeral service, and he spoke candidly of the family's "shock" while attending a church service just two days after his father's death.

READ: Sophie Wessex says Prince Philip's passing was 'peaceful' and 'gentle'

MORE: Prince Philip's childhood home could be a castle – see inside

The new poll, which was conducted by YouGov, also revealed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are the only royals who did not see a favourable increase in popularity.

Prince Edward said Prince Philip's passing had been a "shock"

Furthermore, the majority of Britons stated that they wanted to Queen to remain as monarch for the rest of her life, with just one fifth suggesting that she step down following her husband’s passing.

Opinion on who should take over the throne after the Queen is now evenly split: 37 per cent want to see Prince Charles ascend while 34 per cent would prefer Prince William become king.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.