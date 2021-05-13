Gayle King to present new TV special on the Queen The TV personality is friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

CBS News anchor Gayle King is set to look at the "extraordinary life and reign" of the Queen in a new TV special.

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special, which airs on the CBS Television Network on Friday 14 May, will examine her life and her future without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last month.

The hour-long special will feature interviews with former US President Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney, and the Queen's childhood friend and maid of honour, Lady Anne Glenconner.

WATCH: A preview of The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

In a press release, CBS says that the Queen's 69-year-reign is "filled with challenge and controversy, romance and heartbreak".

It continues: "She just lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, whom she called her 'strength and stay.' Her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California and are no longer working members of the royal family. They recently made allegations that The Palace did not support Meghan's struggles with her mental health or protect them from a predatory press."

CBS aired Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan in March

TV personality Gayle King is friends with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, whose tell-all interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired on CBS back in March.

The CBS News special will also look at the monarch's "milestones of her journey from princess to Queen, her public and private challenges, her relationship with Prince Philip, the collapse of the fairy tale marriage of Diana and Charles, and her role as grandmother to the two boys Diana left behind after her tragic death in Paris".

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special will air Friday 14 May at 8pm ET on the CBS Television Network and is available on Paramount+ to stream live and on demand.

