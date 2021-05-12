The Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip with poignant dress choice

On Tuesday, Her Majesty The Queen attended her first major public ceremonial duty since the death of husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last month.

The monarch headed to the State Opening of Parliament, wearing a beautiful blue coat, matching dress which was adorned with yellow flowers, and a coordinating blue hat, by Angela Kelly.

This wonderful outfit had a special significance and carried great memories, since it was the same dress she donned in the sweet portrait of her and the Duke to celebrate his 99th birthday on 10 June 2020, his very last one.

The Queen wearing her Angela Kelly ensemble

That wasn't the only special item the Queen wore - she also added the Aquamarine Clip Brooches to her lapel, a sentimental gift from her parents that she also wore in 2020, when she marked VE Day with a moving speech from Windsor Castle during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Prince Philip was 99 when he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on the morning of 9 April, two months before his 100th birthday. The royal couple had an incredible marriage that spanned 73 years. The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in November 1997 and the monarch famously said of her husband: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years."

The Queen married the Duke on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. The couple welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, in 1948, followed by Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964. Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of her father in 1952 and Philip has been by his wife's side for her coronation, royal tours and engagements.