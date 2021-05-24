Duchess Kate is beautiful in blue as she and Prince William step out on their tour of Scotland By Zach Harper, with files from Laura Sutcliffe

Duchess Kate looked stunning in a beautiful blue outfit as she joined Prince William to begin their royal tour of Scotland on May 24.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband visited Turning Point Scotland in Coatbridge, just outside of Edinburgh, to hear about the team's work on mental health issues and other health problems. In a lovely tribute to Scotland, she wore a blue blazer from Zara and a matching pleated skirt from Hope, which she paired with tan heels a tan Metier clutch. She topped it all off with a floral face mask to keep herself and others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate's outfit looked very similar to something her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, once wore. The Princess of Wales also donned a blue blazer and pleated skirt while visiting South Korea with Prince Charles in November 1992.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Scotland until May 27, undertaking a variety of engagements. They'll visit Edinburgh, Fife and make their first joint trip to Orkney Island together. They also plan to visit St Andrew's University, which will be very special for them, since they met there as students in 2001.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last in Scotland in December, when they visited the country as part of their whirlwind royal train tour just before the holidays. They were there to thank first responders and frontline workers for everything they had done during the last year and during the pandemic.

On May 24, Kate also appeared in a video message for Nursing Now, a global campaign that aims to raise the profile of nurses worldwide. She looked beautiful in what looks like her silk-blend twill peplum Alexander McQueen coat, and accessorized with jewelry from Asprey and Mappin & Webb. She had an important message about what nurses have been doing over the last 15 months.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on, and it's made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic," she said. "It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day."