Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest royal tour will be special The royal couple are returning to Scotland next week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be reliving some fond memories when they return to Scotland next week for their latest tour.

Prince William, 38, will travel to Scotland on Friday as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate's 10th wedding anniversary in photos

He will then be joined by the Duchess, 39, on Monday and together they will visit Edinburgh, Fife, and their first official joint trip to Orkney.

READ: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

RELATED: What the royals got in their A-level results

Also on their itinerary is St Andrews University. This was the place the royal couple met when they both studied art history (before William switched to Geography). Their friendship developed into romance while they were living together in their second year.

Their first encounter was in 2001 when the young students both opted to stay in the ivy-clad St Salvator's hall, better known as Sallies, which was home to 189 undergraduates.

Prince William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews

However, it was at a charity fashion show in the famous Fairmont St Andrews in 2002 when Kate really caught William's eye. The then 19-year-old from Berkshire was strutting down the catwalk in a see-through knitted dress, which has since sold for £78,000.

GALLERY: 7 times the royals have adapted to the new handshake - the elbow bump

They later went on to share a house in their second and third year of college and their relationship blossomed into a full-blown romance.

The royal couple visited the University of St Andrews in 2011

The Duke once called St Andrews "home". When the royal duo attended the St. Andrews University’s 600th anniversary celebrations in 2012, he remembered joyfully: "I have been able to lead as 'normal' a student life as I could have hoped for and I'm very grateful to everyone, particularly the locals."

The Queen's grandson then went on to explain the sentimental significance of St Andrews to them, saying, "this is a very special moment for Catherine and me. It feels like coming home".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.