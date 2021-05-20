Prince William receives his first COVID-19 vaccine - see the picture The Duke tested positive for coronavirus in April 2020

Prince William has received his first COVID-19 vaccine, Buckingham Palace has announced.

On Thursday morning, a photo was released to the public showing the Duke, 38, being given his first coronavirus injection at the London Science Museum. It is not known whether his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has also received her first vaccination.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is another scale of luxury

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate launch their own YouTube channel

In the image, which was shared on the Cambridges' official Instagram account, William can be seen with his sleeve rolled up and wearing a mask as he receives his first injection. He wrote in the caption: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

MORE: 13 royal parents and their identical children - see the most striking photos

READ: Prince Charles shares touching childhood photo as he thanks fans following death of Prince Philip

It comes after numerous reports stated that William had tested positive for COVID in April 2020 – around the same time as his father, Prince Charles.

Prince William has received his first COVID-19 vaccination

Kensington Palace chose not to comment – but it's thought that William wanted to keep his diagnosis private to avoid causing alarm. He was said to have been treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the Cambridge family home in Norfolk, Amner Hall.

MORE: Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana

Prince Charles, meanwhile, self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate after displaying mild symptoms. At the time, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus.

Prince Charles previously tested positive for coronavirus - his wife did not

The 71-year-old heir later said he "got away with it quite lightly" – although he admitted during his first public engagement that he had not fully regained his sense of taste and smell.

In a subsequent conversation with Sky News, Charles said: "I was lucky in my case... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."

MORE: Royals caught off guard at home: 11 hilarious photographs

READ: 10 little-known facts about Princess Charlotte

He also expressed sympathy with those who had lost family or friends to the virus. "I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing," the Prince said.

"But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, I'm so determined to find a way out of this."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.