Who is Maud Windsor? Everything you need to know about Lady Gabriella Windsor's niece She is also Prince George's classmate!

Maud Windsor is expected to be one of Lady Gabriella Windsor's bridesmaids on Saturday at the latest royal wedding in Windsor. And the little girl will be in great practice, having been part of the miniature bridal party at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding back in October. Maud is the oldest daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor – Gabriella's big brother – and Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman. The little girl also has a younger sister called Isabella, who was born in 2017. When she was born, Maud was 42nd in line to the throne, but now following the arrivals of a few more royals, she is now 51st in line.

Maud was one of Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids

Prince George's classmate

Maud is in Year One at Thomas' Battersea, the same school as Prince George. The little girl is thought to be in the same class as George, and they appear to be great friends. At Eugenie and Jack's wedding, the pair were pictured laughing together among the rest of the bridesmaids and pageboys. These also included Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Savannah and Isla Philips, Teddy Williams and Louis de Givenchy. Maud has a close relationship to Eugenie too, and is one of her goddaughters. Maud has also been on playdates with George. Sophie told HELLO!: "We were invited to tea at Kensington Palace just before Charlotte was born. Maud and George get on very well."

Maud's famous actress mum

Maud's mum Sophie Winkleman is a successful actress, who recently appeared in the FX series Trust. Sophie has also appeared in Peep Show as Big Suze, and Two and a Half Men. Maud's dad, meanwhile, works at JP Morgan. Maud has dual citizenship During the time of her birth, Maud's parents were living in Los Angeles – where she was born on 13 August 2013. As a result, Maud has dual citizenship, meaning that she could go and live in the states when she is older if she so wishes. The little girl was then christened back in the UK at the Royal Chapel at St James' Palace.

Maud goes to the same school as Prince George

Sweet meaning behind Maud's name

Maud's full name is Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor. Her dad Frederick has previously spoken to HELLO! about the meaning behind his daughter's name, which tribute the Queen, just like many other female members of the royal family. "We liked the idea of an old-fashioned English name and there are a couple of Princess Mauds in my father's family from a hundred years ago – one was the youngest daughter of Edward VII who ended up being Queen of Norway, and another a grand-daughter of Edward VII by his daughter Princess Louise," he said. "It's also a beautiful, elegant name and it was always our first choice. Elizabeth is a tribute to the Queen, Daphne is Sophie's grandmother, who she was very close to and Marina is my paternal grandmother."

