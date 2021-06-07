Prince Harry hinted at liking name 'Lily' years before daughter's birth Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child on 4 June

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched fans with their poignant choice of name for their newborn daughter - Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. But the proud father of two actually hinted at the sweet moniker many years ago.

The couple revealed in a statement on Sunday that the name Lili is in honour of Harry's grandmother, the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. And it's clearly been on Harry's radar for quite some time.

In 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with the couple's first child, son Archie, the royals visited Birkenhead together, where they spoke to a group of young schoolchildren.

At the time, Harry expressed an interest in the name 'Lily' asking one mother how she spelled her daughter's flower-inspired name.

Harry and Meghan pictured during their Birkenhead visit in 2019

At the same engagement, Meghan spoke to seven-year-old Megan Dudley, who later told reporters: "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.'"

Announcing their daughter's safe arrival on the Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Lili is a little sister for the couple's son, Archie

A spokesperson further confirmed: "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

