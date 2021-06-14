Prince William's hilarious and endearing childhood nickname for the Queen The royals have their own family nicknames

Like any other family, the royals have their own sweet and sometimes funny nicknames for one another. The Queen's moniker, Lilibet, was coined during her childhood when she struggled to pronounce her full name, Elizabeth, and it was even used by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on 4 June and have named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in honour of the Queen.

But did you know that Prince William had his own hilarious nickname for his grandmother when he was a child?

WATCH: The sweet way Prince William says goodbye to the Queen

It's been widely reported that the little boy referred to the monarch as 'Gary'.

According to MailOnline's Richard Kay, the Queen was on hand after William fell over at Buckingham Palace, crying: "Gary, Gary,". A guest is said to have asked who Gary was, to which Her Majesty replied: "I'm Gary. He hasn't learned to say Granny yet."

While the Queen's grandchildren refer to her as 'Granny', the youngest generation of royals also have their own sweet nicknames for the monarch.

A two-year-old William at Prince Harry's christening in 1984

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed Prince George's nickname for his great-grandmother in her first solo interview for the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, in 2016: "George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

Prince William and Kate also have their own nicknames for their children, with one royal fan revealing in 2019 that the Duchess refers to her daughter as 'Lottie' instead of 'Charlotte'.

