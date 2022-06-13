Royal family step out for Garter Day service while Prince Andrew attends in private It's a colourful event in the Queen's calendar

Members of the royal family are preparing to step out for the Garter Day service on Monday, including Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen's second son Prince Andrew would make a private appearance, attending a behind-the-scenes lunch and the investiture ceremony.

A "family decision" was taken to limit Andrew's involvement in what is seen as one of the most colourful events in the royal family's calendar. Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will not be seen in public but is attending privately in his role as one of the Queen's Garter Knights.

WATCH: What is the Order of the Garter ceremony?

What is the Order of the Garter?

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. It is also one of the most exclusive – only 24 knights are allowed at any given time, along with the Queen, who is sovereign of the Garter, and several senior royals like Prince William and Prince Charles.

The Queen is sovereign of the Garter

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life, or who have served the sovereign personally. In the past, they have included Sir Winston Churchill and Sir John Major.

The tradition started in medieval times when King Edward III was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights, called the Order of the Garter.

The last Garter Day service took place in 2019

What happens on Garter Day?

Every June, the iconic Garter Day procession takes place at Windsor Castle. This is when the Queen formally invests any new Companions with the Order's insignia in the Throne Room of the Castle. She entertains the group at a lunch, and then they all process on foot to a service in St. George's Chapel. There is a short service where any new Companions are installed. The sovereign and other members of the Order then return to the Upper Ward of the castle in carriages and cars.

The day is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Queen's calendar. She and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.

A procession takes place at Windsor Castle every June

What is happening at 2022's ceremony?

It's a particularly momentous occasion for the Duchess of Cornwall as this year she will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, following her appointment in December.

This year, because of her mobility issues, the Queen will not be taking part in the procession of Garter Knights who walk through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George's Hall where the annual service commemorating the Order is held. In past years, she has travelled by car to the place of worship. But the Queen is expected to attend the behind-the-scenes lunch and the investiture ceremony.

Prince Andrew, who is one of the Knights, will attend the luncheon and investiture, but will not be seen in public.

