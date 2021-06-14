Hello! Canada examines Princess Diana's life and legacy with special issue ahead of her 60th birthday

July 1, 2021 would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. Her beloved sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will unveil a statue in her honour at Kensington Palace to mark the milestone.

It's appropriate, because simply put, the late "People's Princess" is an eternal icon. Throughout her lifetime, royal watchers shared in her triumphs and joys, and the world mourned her loss deeply when her life abruptly and tragically ended in 1997 at the age of 36 in a horrific car crash. The ensuing outpouring of grief was like everyone had lost a family member of their own.

This is because Diana influenced and changed the world in profound ways. It's hard to find a person her generosity of spirit and empathy has not touched.

With that in mind, Hello! takes an intimate look at the life of the late Princess of Wales with a special commemorative issue that hits newsstands across Canada on June 14.

Divided into five chapters, Diana Forever examines how a shy teenager instantly captured the hearts and minds of royals fans everywhere in her early relationship with Prince Charles, their fairytale royal wedding, her life as a mom and the couple's sad split.

From there, it moves into how she re-fashioned her life around friendships and humanitarian connections, and how the world mourned her shocking death.

We also examine Diana's influence on the fashion world, and how she inspired other royals such as Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan. Taking a look at her enduring living legacy, we delve into how her sons are carrying her message on and connecting her grandchildren with her memory. Finally, we explore how Diana changed the world, championed diversity and touched the lives of Canadians.

Head to newsstands now to pick up this special keepsake issue and bring some of Diana's warmth into your home this summer!