Upsetting news for Prince William and Prince Harry ahead of Princess Diana birthday reunion The royal brothers are set to reunite on 1 July

Prince Harry and Prince William have received some particularly upsetting news ahead of their late mother Princess Diana's 60th birthday next month. It was announced on Wednesday that ten members of staff from The Halo Trust have been killed by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan.

Poignantly, Princess Diana had a very strong connection to The Halo Trust. She famously walked through one of Halo's minefields in Angola in 1997; shortly after her visit, the Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty was signed, calling for all countries to rid the world of landmines.

Prince Harry went on to follow in his mother's footsteps and some 22 years later he returned to the same minefield to bring further awareness to the important cause.

Harry, 36, and William, 38, are set to reunite in just a few weeks’ time to commemorate their mother's landmark birthday. They will both attend the unveiling of a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace on 1 July, which is being installed in the Sunken Garden.

Princess Diana worked closely with The Halo Trust

Kensington Palace previously stated: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

Back in 2017, it was announced that William and Harry had chosen renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley for the piece, known for his portrait of the Queen on British coins.

Harry and William are set to reunite on 1 July in honour of their late mother's birthday

It will be Harry's first time back in the UK since welcoming his daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana, with Meghan Markle on 4 June. He was last reunited with the royals at the funeral for Prince Philip at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 April.

Harry, Meghan and their two children now live in Montecito following the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties in March 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter on 4 June

Announcing their daughter’s safe arrival, Harry and Meghan said in a statement: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

