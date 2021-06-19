Meghan Markle's special Father's Day gift revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex is sending out a copy of her new book, The Bench, to dads ahead of Father's Day on Sunday.

Author Matt Haig revealed Meghan's thoughtful gift in a post on Twitter, showing off a beautifully handwritten note in her signature calligraphy style.

MORE: Meghan Markle to give first interview since welcoming baby Lili

Alongside a photo of the book's cover, one note read: "With compliments of the office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle narrates her debut children's book The Bench

A more personal message read: "Dear Matt, Happy Father's Day! With love and respect from our family to yours… As ever, Meghan."

Earlier this week it was announced that her illustrated children's novel has hit number one on The New York Times bestsellers list in the children's picture books category - an amazing feat for Meghan's debut book, which was released this month. The listing is reported to appear in the 27 June edition of The Times.

The book tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and Meghan has previously revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, and firstborn, Archie, were the inspiration behind it.

MORE: Meghan Markle gives rare insight into home life during maternity leave

MORE: Why Meghan Markle will not join Prince Harry on visit to UK for Princess Diana's statue unveiling

Well this is nice. pic.twitter.com/yMbObXy7kt — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) June 19, 2021

Meghan added a personal note in her Father's Day gift

She said: "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

In a statement, the former actress added: "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity - one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness - is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

The Bench by The Duchess of Sussex, £12.99, Amazon

The first illustration in the book by bestselling artist, Christian Robinson, appears to be one of Harry and baby Archie walking hand-in-hand together.

Meghan said of the illustrator: "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.