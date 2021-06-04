Sweet new image of Prince Harry and Archie holding hands revealed ahead of Meghan Markle's book launch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

An illustrated image of Prince Harry holding hands with his young son Archie will appear in Meghan Markle's new children's book.

The sweet image was revealed by Meghan's friend, Gray Malin, a photographer, who received an early copy of the book.

The image showed Harry wearing jeans and a white long-sleeved tee, holding hands with a young boy in shorts and a tee. Both had distinct ginger hair, and the drawing of Harry featured his bushy beard.

READ: Why Archie and his baby sister could make their Buckingham Palace balcony debuts next year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's beautiful handwritten note inside her new children's book

Clipped to the front of the book was a message which read: "With compliments of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Please enjoy this advanced copy on behalf of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

Inside was a handwritten note from the Duchess: "Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours. As ever, Meghan."

MORE: How Meghan Markle's baby's birth announcement will be so different to Archie's

MORE: Is this what Prince Harry and Meghan will call their baby daughter?

"Received some royal mail," Malin captioned the clip. "Congrats on your new book, M!"

The new image was shared on social media

It was announced in May that Meghan has penned her very first children's story, The Bench, which will be published by Random House Children's Books on Tuesday 8 June.

The book was inspired by Meghan's husband Prince Harry and their firstborn Archie.

It's about the "special bond between father and son - as seen through a mother's eyes."

Pre-order The Bench by The Duchess of Sussex, £9.99, Amazon

Beautifully illustrated by bestselling artist, Christian Robinson, one picture in the book shows a weeping woman watching through a ground floor window as a red-haired soldier, in army combat uniform, throws his son in the air, having just returned home after a lengthy period away.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," said the Duchess.

"That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.