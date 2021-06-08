We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex released her debut children's book on Tuesday and her newborn daughter Lilibet appears to be featured among the illustrations.

The Bench tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and several pictures appear to depict Prince Harry and Archie.

The final illustration shows a red-headed man and a small boy feeding chickens in a garden, while a woman, with brunette hair, tends to a vegetable patch holding a baby – possibly a nod to baby Lili, who was born on 4 June.

READ: Listen to Meghan Markle narrate her debut children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle narrates her debut children's book The Bench

The scene is strikingly similar to the Sussexes' home life at their Montecito home in Santa Barbara, with the couple revealing they kept a flock of rescue chickens and grow their own vegetables during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The illustration that appears to depict the Sussexes at home

The Duchess has said that her debut tale was inspired by her husband and her son, saying: "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

The image on the opening pages also appears to depict Harry and Archie, showing a red-headed man walking hand-in-hand with his son.

MORE: Prince Harry hinted at liking name 'Lily' years before daughter's birth

MORE: Why we might not see a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby for a while

Listen to Meghan Markle narrate her new book on Audible - free with sign-ups - or purchase the hardback version for £9.99 / $13.20.

Another appears to show Harry holding his baby son, who was born in May 2019, on a bench, joined by two dogs, who look strikingly similar to the Sussexes' pups, Guy and Pula.

The words alongside the illustration read: "This is your bench, where life will begin, for you and our son, our baby, our kin."

Meghan has dedicated The Bench to her husband and son, with a very personal dedication included at the front of the book and painted in watercolours by the book's illustrator, Christian Robinson.

It reads: "For the man and the boy, who make my heart go pump-pump."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.