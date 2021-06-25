Prince Harry heads to Frogmore Cottage after arriving in London for Princess Diana's statue unveiling The Duchess of Sussex has remained in the US with Archie and Lili

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in London ahead of the unveiling of a new statue of the late Diana, Princess of Wales next week.

Prince Harry, 36, was pictured being chaffeured in a van from London Heathrow Airport on Friday afternoon, according to The Daily Mirror.

He was pictured by MailOnline arriving at Los Angeles' LAX airport on Thursday evening ahead of his flight to London.

Harry will be staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their baby boy, August, at the Sussexes' UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Under UK government rules, Harry will have to isolate for five days until he is able to do a 'test to release', which will allow him to leave self-isolation once he receives a negative result back.

This would not be the first time that the Duke has stayed with Princess Eugenie. Back in April, Harry quarantined at the royal residence ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Harry with William and cousin, Peter Phillips, at Prince Philip's funeral

After Eugenie and Jack moved into the house in November 2020, a friend told HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time.

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Harry will reportedly stay with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage

The guest list for next Thursday's statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace has been drastically reduced because of COVID-19 rules, according to Richard Kay for MailOnline.

Up until last week, Prince William and Prince Harry had wanted to invite around 100 of Diana's friends, ex-staff and supporters, but now on Friday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal brothers will attend the event alongside close family of the late Princess, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison.

Meanwhile, Meghan has remained in Santa Barbara with the couple's two-year-old son, Archie, and their newborn daughter Lilibet.

Kensington Palace has previously said: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

