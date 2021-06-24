The Queen will be joined by Prince William and Princess Anne during royal tour of Scotland The monarch will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen will carry out an official tour to Scotland next week, where she will also be joined by her daughter, the Princess Royal, and her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

The monarch, 95, will stay at her official residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. During her four-day visit to mark Royal Week, she will undertake a range of engagements celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history.

The Queen will be joined by Prince William, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, for the first day of her visit on 28 June, and by Princess Anne for outings on Wednesday 30 June and Thursday 1 July.

READ: Prince Charles took the most expensive royal trip of the year, accounts reveal

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen meets Prime Minister for first in-person audience since lockdown

In Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling, Her Majesty will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

The Queen traditionally undertakes a series of public engagements in Scotland at the end of June or beginning of July every year, and remains in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse throughout.

MORE: The Queen's home Buckingham Palace looks so regal as renovation costs revealed

MORE: The Queen surrounded by sweet family photos for meeting with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's official residence in Edinburgh - the Palace of Holyroodhouse

In line with government guidelines, Her Majesty did not travel to Scotland for Royal Week in 2020 and the large-scale events normally hosted at the palace will not go ahead this year, including the annual garden party.

The Queen usually spends her summer break at Balmoral Castle, where she is often joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.