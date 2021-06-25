Meghan Markle drops Duchess of Sussex title in Lilibet Diana's birth certificate – but Prince Harry keeps HRH style Lilibet Diana was born earlier this month

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth certificate has been revealed three weeks after she was born in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital – and there are some noticeable differences between hers and her brother Archie's.

MORE: Meghan Markle's special Father's Day gift revealed

The legal document, which has been uncovered by US news site TMZ, shows that Meghan Markle has dropped her royal title in the 'Name' and 'Surname' box. When Archie was registered, she identified herself as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer quizzed about Harry and Meghan's new daughter

This time around, however, she has simply written "Rachel" in the birth name box, "Meghan" as being her middle name and "Markle" as her last name – with no mention of her royal title.

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter announcement is a royal first

RELATED: Viewers react to 'bizarre' trailer for Lifetime's latest Harry and Meghan movie

As for Harry, he has chosen "The Duke of Sussex" as his first and surprisingly, "His Royal Highness" as his last name.

The couple have registered their daughter's birth

Both Prince Harry and Meghan were told in January 2020 that they could no longer use their HRH status.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Sussexes at the time said: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

Just weeks ago, Prince Harry's HRH style was removed from Princess Diana's Exhibition at Kensington Palace.

When the exhibition first opened, a placard describing the exhibit read, "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex". It was soon changed to "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex."

The Royal Collection Trust explained the error in a statement, saying, "Due to an administrative error, for which The Royal Collection Trust was responsible, the labels were incorrect and will be updated."