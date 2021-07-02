Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expand their team with new addition Rebecca Sananes will be joining their podcast team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expanded their team, welcoming Rebecca Sananas to the podcast arm of Archewell Audio.

HELLO! understands Rebecca will be joining Archewell Audio as the Head of Audio. Reporting to Ben Browning, Head of Content for Archewell, she will be joining the Archewell team in August to lead the organization’s creative partnership with Spotify.

Archewell Audio was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020 to produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world by spotlighting diverse perspectives and voices. As Head of Audio, Rebecca will bring powerful stories to life and build community through shared experiences and universal values.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce podcast

Rebecca previously served as the Lead Producer of Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, New York Magazine and Vox Media’s award-winning podcast. The show has won iHeart Best Business & Finance Podcast (2021) Webby Business Podcast of the Year (2020), Webby People’s Choice Podcast of the Year (2020), and Adweek Thought Leadership Podcast of the Year (2019).

A podcaster, journalist and storyteller, Rebecca has 10+ years of experience in nonfiction narrative storytelling, including working in public radio where one of her projects was awarded the National Murrow Award for Best Audio News Documentary (2018) and the Regional Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing (2018). Additionally, Rebecca received the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting HIV/AIDS Fellowship in 2015.

An initial trailer clip of Archewell Audio released last year was accompanied by a short description which read: "Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, present Archewell Audio." It added: "Coming soon to Spotify."

There was even a sweet interaction between the couple, with Harry saying: "Shall we start? Ladies first?" Meghan then added: "No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."

They then go on to introduce Archewell Audio, with Meghan explaining: "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories."

Harry has been back in the UK for a heartfelt reason

The Duke of Sussex is currently on his way to reunite with his wife after she suffered a family tragedy when her uncle passed away.

Harry has been in the United Kingdom for the past week so that he was able to unveil a statue dedicated to his late mother, Princess Diana, with his brother, Prince William.

The intimate ceremony had a pared down guest list, which included the brothers, as well as Diana's siblings, Charles Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

In a joint tribute to their mother, the brothers said: "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

Harry is returning back to his wife and two children

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

When Harry arrives back in LA, he will reunite with Meghan, as well as their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

