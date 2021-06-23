Meghan Markle is officially a New York Times bestselling author following the release of her book, The Bench. The story details the special relationship between father and son – inspired by Prince Harry and Archie – and went straight to the top of the children's picture books category.

But this isn't Meghan's first foray into the world of writing. The 39-year-old wrote her first published book when she was in the eighth grade – around 13 or 14 years old – sweetly based around her freckles.

Titled A Face Without Freckles… Is a Night Without Stars and in it she speaks about the virtues of freckles in both verse and drawings.

One passage reads: "Some people think that freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree. Because if I had no freckles, then I would not truly be me!!"

The author's section at the back reads: "Meghan Markle currently attends Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California and enjoys watching television, spending time with her friends and participating in musical comedies.

"Meghan wrote this book in the eighth grade as a school project and now wishes to continue writing throughout high school. She wants to take a moment to thank her 'mommy' and 'daddy' who gratefully spent their time and effort supporting her."

Photos of the book were shared on Twitter by Carla Hayden, 14th Librarian of Congress. She wrote: "Did you know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book in 8th grade titled, A Face without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars. She extols the wonder of freckles with drawings and verse. Meghan submitted it to the @CopyrightOffice in 1996. From @librarycongress collection."

Meghan is certainly proud of her freckles and in a 2017 interview with Allure magazine she said having them airbrushed out was her "pet peeve".

"To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot," she said, adding, "For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: 'A face without freckles is a night without stars.'"

