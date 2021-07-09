Zara Tindall makes a cameo in fun short new film The royal is a brand ambassador for Land Rover

Zara Tindall has made a cameo in a fun new short film, her first appearance in her role as a brand ambassador for Land Rover since welcoming her third child, Lucas, in March.

The clip shows Zara with her horses at her stables, as she's joined by former rugby player, David Flatman.

Referring to Zara by her nickname 'Z', David says: "That's the thing, Z, I'm down here at the moment. I want to be up there with the big dogs. I want to be somebody."

David then picks up a call from British & Irish Lions coach, Warren Gatland, who tells him: "It's about the Lions, I need your help."

With that, David hands over his helmet and the reins of his pony to a bewildered Zara.

"Z, exactly what we were talking about, okay. Things are on the up, okay," David says to Zara, before cheekily adding: "Laters, Princess."

Zara stars in the new Land Rover short film

Princess Anne decided not to give her children, Zara, and Peter Phillips, royal titles when they were born. The siblings have forged their own careers, with Zara following in her mother's footsteps as an accomplished equestrian.

In 2015, during an interview with The Times, she stated: "I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title, and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Zara has previously appeared in short films and adverts for Land Rover – which has a long-standing relationship with the royal family, namely the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Behind-the-scenes of Zara on set

Earlier this week, Zara enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon with husband and former rugby star, Mike Tindall, and she was spotted competing at the Barbury International Horse Trials 2021 in Wiltshire.

