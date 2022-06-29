Why Zara Tindall and husband Mike never use the Royal Box at Wimbledon The couple are big sports fans

Like many other royals, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike enjoy making the most of Wimbledon fortnight, soaking up some nail-biting tennis on Centre Court.

While they enjoyed the action on Tuesday, which saw wins for Spain's Rafael Nadal and France's Harmony Tan, they don't usually take in the action from the Royal Box.

SEE: Zara Tindall rocks preppy Wimbledon whites for date with husband Mike

Instead, the Queen's eldest granddaughter and her husband, who were also photographed at the tournament last year and in 2019, prefer to sit among the crowds.

The reason isn't that the couple want to buck tradition or avoid their family members - it's more likely because Zara is a brand ambassador for Rolex, and so sits in the seats designated for the watch company's invited guests, which are close to the Royal Box.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall and Prince William enjoy quick dance-off

Last year, Zara and Mike sat next to retired Formula One racing driver Nico Rosberg and his wife Viviane Sibold.

Sitting just behind them was legendary British Formula One racing driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, who was wearing a straw hat with 'Rolex' branded across the top.

SEE: Zara Tindall's diet revealed: what the royal athlete and mum-of-three eats daily

MORE: Zara Tindall's husband Mike stuns with 'lovely' Father's Day revelation

There were also several other guests in the vicinity wearing the same hat, suggesting that Mike and Zara – who looked gorgeous in a long striped shirt dress from Sport Max Code – opted to enjoy their five-star hospitality instead of sitting in the Royal Box.

The couple shared an affectionate moment on Tuesday

It didn't go to waste though as the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, Lady Helen Taylor and guest of honour Prince Albert of Monaco all enjoyed the action on the court from the Royal Box.

Other guests invited to sit in the box have included the Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, Twiggy, Anna Wintour, Sir Michael Parkinson and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Zara looked stunning in Sport Max Code during her 2019 Wimbledon appearance

The coveted places are usually reserved for the likes of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and other members of the royal family.

To secure an invitation to one of the 74 seats available, you have to be invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.

Guests usually include heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations and high-profile supporters of British tennis.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.