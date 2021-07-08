Zara Tindall's heartfelt wedding connection to the Queen

All eyes were on Zara Tindall's wedding dress when she tied the knot at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh back in 2011, but did you know her outfit had a sweet connection to her grandmother, the Queen?

The Olympian, 40, looked simply stunning in an ivory silk dress with a Duchess satin trim, a chevron pleated corseted bodice, and a fine tulle veil.

It was fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, which was one of Her Majesty's favourite couturiers. Stewart has been designing clothes for the Queen since 2007 and the monarch presented him with the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in March 2016.

Some of his incredible creations for the Queen have included a state gown made out of vintage ivory satin, which he said "paid slight homage to the dress Normal Hartnell made for Her Majesty’s coronation in 1953," and the blue embellished dress she wore in Jamaica.

Stewart was also responsible for helping to remodel and fit Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, which was originally Her Majesty's, with the help of the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly.

Zara's wedding dress was designed by Stewart Parvin

Perhaps her choice of designer was one of Zara's sweet tributes to her family - she also wore a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex paid similar tributes to their loved ones on their own big days.

The Queen wearing one of Stewart's stunning dresses

Kate wore Robinson Pelham earrings, which were a gift from her parents and designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms, while Meghan had a hidden piece of material from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry sewn into her Givenchy gown.

When asked whether he always knew that he wanted to be a wedding dress designer, Stewart told HELLO!: "I knew when I was at school what I wanted to do, but going to an all boys' school, it wasn't really encouraged. So I had little verges of thinking I might have been an architect, an interior designer, a vet and then your parents think you'd be good at being a lawyer or an accountant — both of which I would have been very bad at — so I'm grateful I became a designer."

