Mike and Zara Tindall stepped out to enjoy a day out at Wimbledon on day nine of the tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 40, was stylish as ever in a £276.50 navy striped Ralph Lauren midi dress with lace-up wedges for her day out.

Her former rugby player husband, Mike, 42, looked smart in a pale blue jacket with dark trousers, a white shirt, and a navy patterned tie.

The Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, who is president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was also in attendance at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

He was joined in the royal box by a whole host of celebrities, including actors James Norton and Eddie Redmayne, news presenter Trevor McDonald and Professor Brian Cox.

Mike and Zara enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon

Mike and Zara's outing comes just three weeks before they celebrate their milestone tenth wedding anniversary on 30 July.

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2011. The bride wore a dress designed by Stewart Parvin and borrowed the Meander Tiara.

Zara looked effortlessly chic in a navy striped Ralph Lauren dress

The Tindalls became parents for the third time this year, with the birth of their son, Lucas, on 21 March. They also have two daughters, Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena.

Mike announced his son's arrival on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, saying: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Last month, Mike and Zara were also among the Queen's family to attend Royal Ascot for its annual races.

