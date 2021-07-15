The Duchess of Cornwall wears flattering dress to reveal exciting news – fans react Camilla looks stunning in the 42-second clip

The Duchess of Cornwall delighted fans on Wednesday afternoon as she shared a video on her Reading Room Instagram account to announce that season three begins this Friday.

"Season Three begins on Friday. See you there," she captioned a video showing her walking around the stunning gardens of Highgrove House.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall wears flattering dress to make exciting announcement

The 42-second clip shows Camilla walking around and stopping to smell the flowers whilst wearing a gorgeous blue and white belted dress and dangling earrings. In one hand, she is holding a book, which will presumably feature in the new season.

Royal fans went wild for the announcement, with many calling her "beautiful" and others full of compliments for her choice of frock.

An aerial view of Highgrove

"Such a flattering frock on the Duchess! That video makes me want to visit Highgrove," said one, whilst a second remarked: "What a beautiful video and how amazingly beautiful Camilla looks there wow, really looking forward to the next season again."

A third added: "This book club has been an exceptional experience."

Many others commented on their desire to visit Highgrove, which Prince Charles purchased back in 1980, and its stunning garden.

The gardens were first opened to the public in 1994, and since then over £7million have been raised for charity via the garden tours, events, catering and retail, with a shop on site that sells some produce that uses ingredients grown in the gardens. Highgrove gardens are open for tours on selected dates between April and October.

Speaking about the back in 1993, Charles said: "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."