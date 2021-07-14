Duchess Camilla wears fancy white outfit on date night with Prince Charles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible as she joined husband Prince Charles at the ‘A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills’ event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust. The event is the finale of ‘CoExistence’, a campaign by wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family.

Camilla wore a beautiful white tunic outfit by Anna Valentine. She wore her hair in her trademark bouffant style and her makeup was as flawless and subtle as ever. She also carried a woven clutch bag, and accessorised with a pair of drop earrings.

The event was held at Lancaster House.The royal couple took their seats with the guests at the event and viewed an outdoor screening of ‘The Year Earth Changed’ narrated by Sir David Attenborough and presented by campaign partners BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Apple TV+.

Charles and Camilla have supported the Elephant Family in various ways from hosting receptions, visiting the Charity on tour and engaging with them in The Prince’s Half Term Nature Challenge.

The Duchess looked stunning

Last month, the Duchess visited the elephants at St James’s Park to host a special storytime for local school children, to mark the launch of The National Literacy Trust’s Elephant Story Trail.

We last saw Camilla on Tuesday, when she paid a visit to Helen & Douglas House, of which she is patron. We loved her dress, a lovely navy blue number that was emblazoned with white detail. She accessorised with an amazing gold charm necklace and nude high heels.

