Prince Charles and Camilla request Three Lions to be played outside Clarence House It's coming home...

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall delighted football and royal fans alike with their latest video on social media.

In a nod of support to the England team ahead of their semi-final match against Denmark in the UEFA Euro Championships on Wednesday night, Charles and Camilla invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play Three Lions and Sweet Caroline in the garden at Clarence House.

In the Instagram caption, the royal couple wrote: "Best of luck to the #ThreeLions in your semi-final Euros match tonight! @England - From The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. #ItsComingHome."

Fans were delighted by the sweet notion and reacted with a series of clapping hands and heart emojis in the comments. One wrote: "Brilliant," while another added: "This gave me goosebumps!" A third said: "Love this!"

The Band of the Coldstream Guards played outside Clarence House

Charles' eldest son, the Duke of Cambridge, will attend the match at Wembley Stadium in his role as President of The Football Association. Prince William was joined by wife Kate and their eldest child, Prince George, to watch England's win against Germany last week.

Sadly, the Duchess of Cambridge will not be attending the semi-final as she is currently self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

William, George and Kate celebrated England's win last week

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Monday: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Meanwhile, Prince William will be reunited with Danish royals, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their eldest son, Prince Christian, at the game.

