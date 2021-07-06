Duchess of Cornwall given touching new role close to her heart Camilla is a keen equestrian

The Duchess of Cornwall has been given a new patronage for a charity that is incredibly close to her heart.

Camilla, 73, has joined HorseBack UK as the charity's patron, it was announced on Tuesday.

Horseback UK provides help, education and recovery tools to veterans and others needing mental health support.

The Duchess shares a passion for horses, is a keen rider and understands the incredible emotional impact horses have on human recovery. It is this emotional connection, along with HorseBack UK's distinctive educational tools, that make them leaders in mental health recovery.

Co-founder Emma Hutchison said: "We are incredibly grateful to The Duchess of Cornwall for accepting the invitation to become our patron. As a keen equestrian herself, HRH understands how horses can help have a positive impact on our well-being and recovery."

Camilla, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visited HorseBack UK's headquarters in South Ferrar, Aboyne, in 2019.

The charity has been running its military courses since 2009 to help empower serving and former military personnel suffering from both physical and mental life-changing injuries.

Using horsemanship and outdoor activities, Horseback UKs deliver personal development programmes that encourage participants to acquire new coping strategies and life skills, and build lasting resilience before leaving with an official SQA qualification.

The Duchess of Cornwall visited HorseBack UK in 2019

The Schools Development Programmes have been successfully running for the past six years. With an emphasis on participation and personal development, teenagers participate in the same SQA Level 4 Certificate in Personal Development Through Horsemanship over a 15-day programme.

As well as continuing with its military programmes, HorseBack has developed a new Youth Development Programme in collaboration with The Prince’s Trust which will offer support to those within the local community.

To find out more about HorseBack UK, please visit www.horseback.org.uk

