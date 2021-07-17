Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pens heartwarming wedding anniversary post to Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just marked his first wedding anniversary with Princess Beatrice by penning the most heartwarming Instagram post. Taking to social media on Saturday, the property developer shared a sweet photo of the pair, with the caption:

"I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Edoardo shared a sweet snap of Princess Beatrice on Instagram

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. They were forced to change their original May 2020 ceremony at St James's Palace because of the pandemic.

The couple's parents, their siblings and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, were among the guests at the private wedding, as well as the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal bride wore one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns, making her the first ever royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding dress.

Accessorising with Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe tiara, Beatrice gave another nod to her family legacy since Queen Elizabeth II also wore the stunning headpiece for her nuptials to Prince Philip in 1947.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in autumn

A year on and the couple are now expecting their first child this autumn, who will be 11th in line to the throne. Beatrice's baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child in the summer.

It's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father. The royal's younger sister Princess Eugenie, to whom she is incredibly close, welcomed a baby boy, August, in February. The sisters will no doubt be delighted to have their children so close together in age, and to share the experience of being first-time mothers.

