Pregnant Princess Beatrice shares heartfelt message ahead of wedding anniversary

Princess Beatrice has shared a heartfelt message in her role as royal patron of Forget Me Not Children, which provides vital support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

The royal – who is expecting her first baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – appeared in a short video shared on the organisation's Twitter page.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares heartfelt message ahead of first wedding anniversary

Speaking directly to the camera, she thanked carers and families who work with the hospice to help care for young patients and urged the public to continue to show their support.

It's an exciting time for Beatrice. Next month, she will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Edo, marking 12 months since the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

Beatrice and Edoardo will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month

On 19 May 2021, Buckingham Palace shared the happy news that Beatrice and Edo were expecting their first child together, due in the autumn. The new arrival will be a younger sibling for Edo's young son Wolfie, whom he shares with ex-partner Dara Huang.

Just recently, architect Dara revealed her son's incredible talent as she shared a number of photos taken by the four-year-old during a trip to Portugal.

Edo shares his son Wolfie with Dara Huang

One image showed Dara walking on the beach wearing a gorgeous gold satin dress. Another sees her glancing over her shoulder as she smiles at her son. Crediting her "talented" offspring for the snaps, Dara captioned the images: "Sometimes I pick up my phone and find that my baby has taken all of these incredible photos.

"I think he's really talented (biased of course). Check out these photos he took on the beach!"

The couple will welcome their first child together this autumn

Beatrice and Edo's new arrival will be the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Their youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, became a first-time mother back in February when she welcomed son August with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

