9 of the biggest mysteries from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding It was a royal wedding like no other

Princess Beatrice will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Saturday 17 July.

The couple, who are expecting their first child this autumn, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

They had originally planned to get married at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London in May 2020 but were forced to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic.

READ: 22 unbelievable royal wedding facts: Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about wedding for the first time

While Buckingham Palace shared some details about Beatrice and Edoardo's big day at the time, only a few official photos have been released, and there was no televised event or crowds of well wishers because of the pandemic.

Here are the biggest mysteries from Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding.

Beatrice and Edoardo exchanging vows

We got to see the sweet moment that Jack Brooksbank put on his glasses to watch his future wife, Princess Eugenie, walk down the aisle, as well as Prince Harry adorably telling his bride, Meghan, "You look amazing" at the altar. But Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding wasn't televised for the public so we didn't get to see the couple exchange their vows. We're sure there were plenty of emotional moments!

Wedding breakfast menu

Prince William and Kate tucked into some of the best British produce at their 2011 wedding, including Scottish lamb served with vegetables from Prince Charles' Highgrove estate, and Berkshire honey ice cream.

MORE: 22 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets

MORE: 23 breathtaking royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

Princess Beatrice with her wedding dress on display

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack's guests were served dishes from destinations around the world at their reception, including mini hamburgers, Argentine beef and Spanish paella. Given Edoardo's ties to Italian aristocracy, we wonder if some of the finest cuisine was incorporated into their wedding menu?

Who attended Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding reception?

According to reports, a wedding reception was held in the grounds of Royal Lodge following the ceremony. While it was confirmed that the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the couple's parents and siblings, and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, were in attendance, it's not known which of their friends and family attended the reception.

What did their wedding guests wear?

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in one of the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns, accessorising with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara. While all eyes are on the bride at a royal wedding, we can't help but wonder what the other guests wore, including Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie.

Did Princess Beatrice have a second wedding dress?

Kate's second wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton

Kate wowed in a satin A-line gown and a furry bolero, while Meghan stunned in a halter-neck number by Stella McCartney and Eugenie chose a blush pink Zac Posen gown. While Beatrice's bridal look was sustainable, with a couple of modifications added to the Queen's dress, she might have changed into another outfit for the reception.

What was their wedding cake like?

Eugenie and Jack asked wedding cake designer, Sophie Cabot, to make a five-tier red velvet and chocolate cake, complete with autumnal decorations for their October 2018 nuptials. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's lemon and elderflower cake was made by Claire Ptak of Violet Bakery.

MORE: 15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that have to be seen to be believed

Eugenie and Jack's five-tier wedding cake

While the flavour of Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding cake remains a mystery, it's likely to have incorporated some of the colour themes from the bride's bouquet, which included trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astilbe.

Did Beatrice and Edoardo have a wedding car or carriage?

Official photos of the happy couple show them walking around and posing for the photographer in the grounds of Royal Lodge. While they technically didn't have very far to walk between the chapel and their reception venue, we wonder if Beatrice and Edoardo also opted for a car to take a ride in as newlyweds?

MORE: Cute royal bridesmaids and pageboys: Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and more

Harry and Meghan drove to their reception in a Jaguar E-Type

The Cambridges drove down The Mall in Prince Charles' Aston Martin Volante, complete with the couple's initials, banners and a rear number plate that read: 'Just wed'. The Sussexes left for their wedding reception at Frogmore House in a Jaguar E-Type, while Eugenie and Jack were driven out of Windsor Castle in none other than the Aston Martin DB10, originally designed for the James Bond movie Spectre.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's first dance

William and Kate had their first dance to Your Song by Sir Elton John, performed by Ellie Goulding at their wedding, while Harry and Meghan chose I'm In Love by Wilson Pickett for their 2018 nuptials. But to this day, Beatrice and Edoardo's first dance remains a mystery.

An official wedding photo with their parents

The newlyweds were pictured with Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, in one of the official photos. But so far, there has been no images released of the happy couple with their parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and Edoardo's mother, Nikki Shale, and her husband, David William-Ellis.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.