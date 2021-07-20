Prince Harry has spoken to family about upcoming memoir The book is due to be released in 2022

On Monday, Prince Harry revealed that he was writing a memoir about his time as a senior member of the Royal Family, with the book due to be published in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has confirmed that the royal has privately spoken about the book with members of his family.

A spokesperson said the Duke was writing the book as the "prince he has become" rather than the one he was "born as".

They added that Harry hoped the book would show people "we have more in common than we think" and that he was "deeply grateful" to share what he had learned over his life.

In the UK, the book is due be published under the label Transworld, while it will be published in the US under the Random House label and in Canada under the Random House Canada label.

Further details about publication in other countries will be announced at a later date.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said, "All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.

"Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness."

He added: "It is for that reason we're excited to publish his honest and moving story."

Part of the book will be about his time in Afghanistan

The memoir will examine the royal's life as a young boy and the tragic death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, as well as his time in the military and Afghanistan, meeting wife Meghan Markle and "the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

He has promised he "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

All proceeds from the book will go to charity.

