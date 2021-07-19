Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose to have a royal christening for baby Lilibet in Windsor It's a special place for the Sussexes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on 4 June, and there have been subsequent reports that Prince Harry and Meghan could decide to have their daughter christened in the UK.

The couple now live with their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, in Montecito, Santa Barbara, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

While no future plans have been confirmed by the Sussexes or the royal family, HELLO! takes a look at the reasons why Harry and Meghan may choose to have Lili's baptism in Windsor.

Archie was christened in Windsor

Harry and Meghan's eldest son, Archie, was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019, and they may wish for Lili to follow in her brother's footsteps.

Archie made his public debut in Windsor

The christening could also mark Lili's first trip to the UK, since her birth at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Harry has made two trips to the UK since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. In April 2021, he attended his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor, and just a few weeks after his daughter's birth, he returned to London to reunite with his brother, Prince William, for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace.

Royal traditions

Royal babies traditionally wear the royal christening gown for their baptism. The original gown was created for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest child, Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, and was used by the royal family until 2004.

A replica of the gown was made by the Queen's personal dresser, Angela Kelly, and was first used for the christening of the monarch's youngest grandson, James, Viscount Severn.

Prince George wearing the replica royal christening gown in 2013

It was most recently used for Archie's christening in 2019, and may well be used for the latest additions to the royal family, which include Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, August, Zara and Mike Tindall's son, Lucas, and of course, baby Lili.

Godparents

While Harry and Meghan are carving out their new life in the US, some of their closest friends live in the UK. They may opt to have Lili's christening in the UK for the benefit of their chosen godparents. In line with their wishes at the time, Harry and Meghan kept the names of Archie's godparents private.

William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy

Two of Archie's godparents were later revealed by The Sunday Times as Tiggy Pettifer (formerly Legge-Bourke), who is William and Harry's former nanny, and Mark Dyer, the Prince of Wales' former equerry and close friend.

Harry and Meghan's UK residence

Windsor is home to the Sussexes' official UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which is currently being used by Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

It's where they brought baby Archie home and navigated their new lives as parents.

Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in 2018

The cottage is also within close proximity to Harry's grandmother, the Queen, who is yet to meet her great-granddaughter in person.

And Windsor also has more happy memories for the couple - it's where Harry and Meghan were married.

