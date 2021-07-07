The Queen has the sweetest pictures of William, Kate and Harry at Windsor Castle The monarch's grandchildren are never too far from her mind

The Queen gave royal fans a peek inside Windsor Castle as she hosted German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, at her Berkshire home last week. And the monarch revealed she has an array of personal family photographs on display, including ones of her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

A video from the meeting shows the sweet snaps on two console tables in front of an oil painting, as the Queen greets Mrs Merkel in the Oak Room.

One shows William with his then-fiancée, Kate Middleton, in their official engagement photos taken by renowned photographer, Mario Testino, in London in 2010.

Kate cuddles up to William in the intimate portrait, as the Prince puts his arm around his future wife. Princess Diana's famous sapphire and diamond ring can also be seen on Kate's ring finger.

William and Kate's official engagement photo can be seen on the right

In further footage shared by ITV, another black and white portrait appears to be of Prince Harry, which is similar to a series of photos taken by Mario Testino in 2004 to mark his 20th birthday.

The Queen with Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle

The Queen has family photos on display in all of her royal residences. During her first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more than a year last month, several personal pictures could be seen in the Audience Room at Buckingham Palace, including a frame of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The image, first seen in 2018, shows Prince Harry and Meghan posing together, with the Duke in a blue suit and his wife wearing a pastel fitted dress.

Her Majesty has been residing at Windsor Castle for much of the past year amid the pandemic.

The Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, stayed with his wife throughout that time before his death at the age of 99 in April.

