Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's incredibly touching donation to LA-based charity revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made an incredible donation to an LA-based organisation that helps to transform the lives of homeless pregnant women.

In an Instagram post, Harvest Home shared a photo of a delivery of nappies that were donated by Prince Harry and Meghan through their partnership with Procter & Gamble.

The touching message read: "Pallets and pallets of diapers... we are so grateful! These diapers recently arrived at our new Pico-Robertson Home and we could not be more thankful to the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and @proctergamble and @pampersus for the incredible donation through their Million Acts of Love Campaign. Thank you [for] helping us ensure that our moms and babies have all they need in our homes!"

Harvest Home transforms the lives of pregnant women and their children by providing house, support and programs that equip women to become great mothers.

The organisation first revealed on US Mother's Day in May that the Sussexes' Archewell foundation was working with Procter & Gamble donating "diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items" to the non-profit.

The surprise was also accompanied by a personal letter from the Duchess, who was pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet, at the time. Meghan wrote: "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.

"These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

She added: "Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of colour and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home's residents."

The Sussexes' partnership with Procter & Gamble is a full circle moment for the Duchess.

When Meghan was just 11 years old, she wrote to Procter & Gamble to object to sexism in a dish soap commercial which included the line: "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

She decided to write letters asking for the 'sexist' language to be changed from 'women' to 'people', and the company subsequently amended the language used in the advert.

