The Queen's adorable new addition to her Sandringham home

The Queen is enjoying a summer break at her Sandringham estate, and there's been an incredible new addition added to her Norfolk home.

The monarch, 95, was left impressed by the efforts of a pensioner, who has painstakingly created a "knitted Sandringham," which is now on display in the Ballroom at the royal residence.

It's been revealed that the Queen has toured the intricate exhibition, which includes a knitted 18ft-long centre-piece of Sandringham House, and figures of the monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children.

Margaret Seaman, a 92-year-old great-great grandmother, has spent two years working on the woolly royal residence and during the pandemic was knitting up to 15 hours a day with the aim of fundraising for local hospitals.

Margaret with her incredible knitted creation of Sandringham

Mrs Seaman, a widow, said about the Queen viewing her knitted attraction: "That was absolutely wonderful, she seemed to enjoy it very much."

She told the Press Association: "I started it two years ago and knitted the main house the first year and then the second year while we were in lockdown I did the remaining buildings, the church and the stables and the museum.

The display features gardens and St Mary Magdalene Church

"Although we were in lockdown I was never bored, or never wished I could go out or anything, I was quite happy at home knitting Sandringham – I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I live with my daughter since I lost my husband and I knit all day, she does everything else and looks after me and does all the cooking – and I knit between 12 and 15 hours a day."

Woollen figures of the Cambridges

Mrs Seaman is fundraising through a JustGiving page for projects at three Norfolk hospitals, including a dedicated breast cancer unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, a maternity bereavement suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn and a community improvement project at the James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston-on-Sea.

Visitors to Sandringham will be able to make a donation to the projects and the knitted display forms part of a visit to Sandringham House until October 14.

