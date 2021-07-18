The Queen spotted enjoying surprise holiday in new photos Her Majesty has spent most of the pandemic at Windsor Castle

The Queen has been spotted enjoying a short break away from her Windsor Castle home in new photos at the weekend.

The monarch was photographed driving around Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, which is the house where her late husband, Prince Philip, spent a significant amount of time following his retirement.

In the pictures, Her Majesty can be seen behind the wheel with her racing manager and friend John Warren by her side.

She donned sunglasses and a pretty floral printed top for the drive as well as a dark grey gilet.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen arrived on Friday and will leave on Monday.

Earlier in the weekend, the 95-year-old paid a sweet tribute to her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, in honour of her birthday.

Camilla turned 74 on Saturday, and the Queen shared a lovely photo of Camilla to mark the occasion.

The Queen photographed attending church at Sandringham in January

The image, which was posted on the royal family's official social media accounts, showed the smiling Duchess wearing a chic green jacket and patterned scarf.

The photo's caption read: "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!" followed by a cake emoji, and then: "#HAPPYBIRTHDAYHRH. Swipe up to find out more about HRH's life and work."

The Queen offered more kind words earlier in the week when she spoke with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Prince Philip spent much of his retirement at Sandringham

The monarch took part in a video call from Windsor Castle with the youngsters to discuss the remarkable work they are doing around the world.

The work of Safaath Ahmed Zahir from the Maldives was praised by Her Majesty after she heard about how Safaath established an organisation to provide help and support to over 130 women who were experiencing domestic violence.

The monarch said: "It's really interesting to hear about it. And it's obviously been very successful."

Safaath replied: "Indeed, and we have a long way to go to do this."

The Queen gave a smile of encouragement and kindly said: "Go on trying."

