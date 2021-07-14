Celebrations for the Queen's only niece as Lady Sarah Chatto celebrates wedding anniversary Princess Margaret's daughter stunned in the Snowdon Floral Tiara on her wedding day

Lady Sarah Chatto marked her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Daniel, on Wednesday 14 July.

Princess Margaret's only daughter, who is the Queen's only niece, tied the knot with the British artist and former actor, Daniel, on 14 July 1994 at St Stephen's, Walbrook, in the City of London.

The bride looked beautiful in a corset-style gown designed by Jasper Conran for her wedding day and the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches, secured her veil.

READ: 9 of the biggest mysteries from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's royal wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Zara Tindall (then Phillips) was one of Lady Sarah's bridesmaids, and the Queen, Prince Edward and his future wife Sophie, and Princess Diana were among the guests at the nuptials.

A previously unseen black and white image of the royal bride having her hair and makeup touched up before she walked down the aisle was shared by her makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, on Instagram in May to celebrate Lady Sarah's 57th birthday.

Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto after their wedding ceremony

Lady Sarah and her husband share two sons, Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

She also has an older brother, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

MORE: Kate Middleton's weekend outing with the Queen's cousins revealed

MORE: The Queen's real reason for inviting friend to Coronation Street set revealed

Zara Tindall was among the bridesmaids

The siblings grew up at Kensington Palace with their parents, Princess Margaret and photographer, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

At the age of 17, Sarah notably acted as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in July 1981.

Lady Sarah, who is currently 27th in line to the throne, is also godmother to the Queen's grandchildren, Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.