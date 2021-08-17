Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left 'speechless' and 'heartbroken' by crises in Haiti and Afghanistan The Sussexes have shared a joint personal statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they have been left "speechless" and "heartbroken" by the unfolding crises in Haiti and Afghanistan.

In a joint statement shared on their Archewell website on Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan wrote: "The world is exceptionally fragile right now.

"As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

"As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken."

It continued: "And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action - together."

Haiti has been devastated by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake

The couple have urged the public to support a number of organisations working to help those in need, adding: "To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work.

"We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders' Summit.

As an international community, it is the decisions we make now - to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet - that will prove our humanity."

Harry serving in Afghanistan in 2008

Harry and Meghan have also signposted links to organisations such as Afghanaid, World Central Kitchen, Women for Afghan Women, Mercy Corps and Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

It comes after the Duke issued a joint statement in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

It read: "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.

"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network – and the wider military community – to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

