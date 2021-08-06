Do the royals live up to the personality traits of their star signs? See how accurate their zodiac signs are

Which member of the royal family is a dependable and dedicated Taurus? And who is a confident and generous Leo?

Everyone is said to have a personality type based on the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator. HELLO! used data from 16personalities.com, which pulls together the royals and celebrities' personality types.

We've taken a look at the typical personality traits of the star signs of the royal family to see if they correspond in real life…

The royals' star signs and their personality traits

The Queen

Her Majesty was born on 21 April 1926, making her a Taurus. Typical traits include being intelligent, hardworking, dependable and dedicated, and we have to say that we think the Queen has definitely demonstrated all four throughout her 69-year reign.

At the age of 21, five years before she became the head of state, she said: "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

The Queen is said to be a dependable and dedicated Taurus

The Queen has seen some major historic moments and vast change throughout her reign, but she has always quickly adapted with the times, embracing the tech and social media era.

At the age of 95, she still carries out a huge number of public engagements each year and is set to mark her platinum jubilee in 2022.

The Queen is believed to have an ISFJ personality type, which stands for introverted, sensing, feeling, judging, and these people are often described as kind, reliable, and trustworthy.

The Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, who sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April, was a Gemini. While the Duke was always very matter-of-fact about what he wanted and wasn't that indecisive, we'd say he definitely showed some outgoing, intelligent and creative traits throughout his life.

The Duke was renowned for his creativity

The Duke had many interests and hobbies, including carriage driving and oil painting. He once captured the Queen in an intimate breakfast setting in an oil painting dating back to 1965.

Prince Philip was said to have an INFJ personality type (introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging); such character types tend to approach life with deep thoughtfulness and imagination.

The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, who was born on 21 June 1982, is a Cancerian, just like his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Traits include being loyal, protective and sensitive, which is clear in the way that the Duke cares for his young family and his dedication to his work around mental health, homelessness and the emergency services.

Cancerians like William are said to be loyal and protective

William is believed to have an ISFJ or an ISTP personality type (introverted, observant, thinking, and prospecting), meaning that they enjoy having time alone to think and are fiercely independent. These personality types are also said to love new experiences and hands-on activities.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was born on 9 January 1982, making her a Capricorn. Her sign reveals her to be disciplined and ambitious, and she's proved this throughout her ten years as a member of the royal family.

The Duchess launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as a culmination of her Early Years work. Kate said: "By working together, my hope is that we can change the way we think about early childhood, and transform lives for generations to come. Because I truly believe that big change starts small."

Capricorns like Kate are said to be practical and ambitious

Kate is said to have an ISFJ or an ESTJ personality type (extroverted, observant, thinking, and judging) who tend to be predictable, stable, committed and practical.

The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry's birthday falls on 15 September, making him a Virgo. Traits include being loyal, practical and a perfectionist – the best examples being demonstrated throughout the Duke's military career and his passion for the charities and organisations he's patron of, including the Invictus Games Foundation.

His loyalty to his wife Meghan, and his young children, Archie, two, and baby Lilibet, are also unwavering.

Prince Harry is an outgoing and loyal Virgo

Harry is said to have an ENFJ personality type (extroverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging), meaning they can often be described as warm, outgoing, loyal, and sensitive.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, who celebrated her 40th birthday on 4 August, is a Leo, and personality traits of a Leo include being confident, ambitious, generous and big-hearted.

Ambition has been a huge drive for the Duchess from a young age; when she was 11, she wrote to Procter & Gamble to object to sexism in a dish soap commercial which included the line: "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

Leos like Meghan are confident and big-hearted

She decided to write letters asking for the 'sexist' language to be changed from 'mothers' to 'people', and the company subsequently amended the language used in the advert.

Meghan is also renowned for her kindness through her personal life and her charitable work, and she and Harry wrote letters to everyone who sent them wedding gifts.

The Duchess is said to have an ENFJ personality type; these character types tend to love spending time with other people and have a great awareness of others.

