Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Fargo producer for Netflix shows The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix last year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired an exciting new addition to their Archewell team this week, HELLO! can confirm.

Nishika Kumble has been hired by Archewell Productions to lead all scripted television productions and work closely with Netflix to produce entertaining content from diverse voices that informs, elevates, and inspires.

READ: Prince Harry 'worried' about his role in Meghan Markle's birthday movie according to famous friend

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry makes hilarious cameo in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video

Before joining Prince Harry and Meghan's team, Nishika was Vice President of Development and Production at Rashida Jones and Will McCormack's Le Train Train Productions. She was also previously Director of Development at Noah Hawley's 26 Keys Productions where she produced multiple seasons of FX’s award-winning series Fargo and Legion.

Nishika will serve as the SVP of Scripted TV and will report to Ben Browning, Archewell's Head of Content.

Ben, who took up his position in March, has worked on projects such as Late Night, The Big Sick, Arrival, Room and Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for five Academy Awards.

MORE: Did Meghan Markle just share the first photo of baby Lilibet on her birthday?

MORE: A who's who of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff

Nishika Kumble will serve as the SVP of Scripted TV

Other recent additions at Harry and Meghan's Archewell team include Chanel Pysnik as Head of Unscripted and Rebecca Sananes as Head of Audio.

Harry and Meghan have confirmed their first projects as part of their Netflix deal. Heart of Invictus will be a docu-series executive produced by the Duke in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, while Meghan will serve as an executive producer on Pearl (working title), an animated adventure series.

The Duchess celebrated her 40th birthday last week

Last week, the Duchess shared a fun video with Melissa McCarthy to launch her 40x40 initiative in honour of her 40th birthday.

Meghan is encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

Prince Harry made a hilarious cameo while juggling in the footage, while the first photos of baby Lilibet could be seen on Meghan's desk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.