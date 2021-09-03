Sarah Ferguson details 'emotional and moving' moment during Poland outing The author has travelled to Poland this week

Sarah, Duchess of York has had a busy few days, with promotional work on her new book to attending this year's British LGBT Awards. And on Thursday, the 61-year-old was in Poland, where she made visits to Zabrze, the Dr. Gabriella Clinic and a primary school in Rudy Raciborskie.

Sharing pictures from the official outing, Sarah touched upon the emotional encounter she had with patients. "Yesterday was very emotional and moving because I returned to Zabrze after 30 years," she said.

"In the morning, I visited the Silesian Centre of Heart Disease where I met with Professor Zembala and young patients who have recently had heart, liver and lung transplants. A young 14 year old who has suffered with Cystic Fibrosis his whole life, is now able to climb to the top of a mountain and breathe.

"In the afternoon, I opened the new branch of Dr. Gabriela Clinic in Poland where they help women after they've had a mastectomy due to breast cancer."

The clinic is owned by Polish doctor Gabriela Mercik, whose aesthetic clinic is based in London – and loved by many celebrities.

Sarah then added: "I visited children from the primary school in Rudy Raciborskiem followed by a short narrow gauge railway trip and was accompanied by these inspirational pupils from the school."

Sarah cut the ribbon during a school visit in Poland

Sarah, the former wife of Prince Andrew, is a doting mother to Princesses Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 31. She lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband.

Earlier this summer, the mum-of-two released her debut novel, Her Heart For A Compass. The book was published by Mills & Boon, and is based loosely on the life of Sarah's ancestor, Lady Magaret Montagu Douglas Scott. It was announced at the start of last month that Sarah has signed another book deal with Mills & Boon.

