Sarah Ferguson wows with military-inspired look at LGBT Awards

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Commanding attention in a military-inspired look, Sarah, Duchess of York certainly made a statement on Friday evening as she walked the red carpet at the British LGBT Awards 2021. Pictured outside The Brewery in London, the mum-of-two donned a navy evening dress, layered with a two-tone military blazer from The Extreme Collection.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson cuts summer holiday short following debut book release

Sarah recycled her statement military-jacket from The Extreme Collection

Accessorised to perfection, Sarah – the ex-wife of Prince Andrew – polished off her ensemble with open-toe satin pumps and a navy butterfly clutch bag, both from designer Aruna Seth. Wearing her fiery red hair down in loose, voluminous curls, the Duchess opted for natural and dewy makeup, as she combined a brown smokey shadow with honey-hued blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss.

READ: Royal homes looking surprisingly normal: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and more

The Duchess previously wore it during her exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!

Eagle-eyed fans might remember Sarah's military jacket from her recent interview and photoshoot with HELLO!

GET THE LOOK:

Navy Military Jacket, £135.20, Karen Millen

Photographed in the grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire, the Duchess of York teamed her blue and gold embroidered blazer with a flowing red gown as she opened up about her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass. She later rocked another military-style blazer for the shoot as she stepped out in a bold bridal dress – divine.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson credits the Queen as her 'greatest mentor' in emotional podcast

Loading the player...

VIDEO: HELLO! catches up with Sarah, Duchess of York

As well as speaking about her new book, the proud mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie opened up about her memories of Princess Diana, too, saying: "I think about her most days because she's the only other person who knew and was around at that time in the Eighties, when we all wore those very strange clothes. She was in the family before me and we had such fun."

She added: "I love her. So I always say, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks, if you love them, you love them. So my heart is always with her. I think she would be very proud of her sons and their wives, and the grandchildren."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.