Sarah Ferguson cuts summer holiday short following debut book release

Sarah, Duchess of York has spent the past few weeks at Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish estate where the royal family tend to spend their summer break.

But on Friday, Sarah - the ex-wife of Prince Andrew - cut her holiday short to reunite with her co-author, Margarete Kaye, for some promotional work. The pair worked together to pen Sarah's debut novel, Her Heart For A Compass.

In a photo shared on Margarete's Instagram page, the two women - who spent the day filming something - cuddled up for a photo outside within some beautiful grounds "Lovely and exciting day with my co-author @sarahferguson15 yesterday," wrote Margarete. "We were filming again @millsandboonuk."

Her Heart For A Compass, which was published by Mills & Boon, is based loosely on the life of Sarah's ancestor, Lady Magaret Montagu Douglas Scott. It was announced at the start of this month that the mum-of-two has signed another book deal with Mills & Boon.

Margarete Kaye uploaded this photo of Sarah on Instagram on Friday

Talking on Radio 4's Front Row, the Duke of York's ex-wife said: "People try to put Fergie into a box, or Sarah or the Duchess into a box, saying 'look at her, why is she doing this, why is she doing that?'

"We all have self-doubt. But it was really exciting to grow together in friendship and collaboration and we're both very unified together in this book Her Heart For A Compass. So much so, we've signed our next book deal."

The 61-year-old said the Covid-19 pandemic gave her the opportunity to write the book, which she claims to have been thinking about for more than 15 years. She told the show's host Nick Ahad: "The pandemic also tapped me on the shoulder and said are you going to waste your life and never do what you want to do?

"Are you going to be in the front line helping people, nurses, NHS workers? I believe Lady Margaret would have done that, she would have risen to the challenge." She added: "I wondered whether it's time to give me my own voice, and I wonder if Lady Margaret is helping me do that? I think she is."

