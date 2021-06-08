Andrea Caamano
Sarah Ferguson talks about grandson August and Edoardo's son Wolfie in sweet video
Sarah Ferguson is relishing her new role as a grandmother, and last week she gave her Fergie and Friends fans on YouTube an insight into her hopes and dreams for her first grandson, August.
Before reading If Grandma Were Here by Amber L. Bradbury on her channel, Sarah, Duchess of York excitedly revealed: "I'm a grandma! Yes, but then you know that. So, I've put on my grandma wig for little August, who is probably going 'you can't be my grandma! No, you look really weird!'
"Well, I'm a grandma, and I'm happy," she said, before adding: "This is a lovely book of memories and I thought because being a new grandma I want to give August lots of grandma memories."
Princess Beatrice's mother then later made a very rare reference to Edoardo Mapelli Mozi's son, Wolfie.
"Wolfie loves his dinosaurs as well, I know that," she said after reading a paragraph that talked about dinosaurs and T-Rex.
August is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first son, who was born earlier this year.
Sarah has revealed she is happy to be a 'grandma'
Prince Andrew and Sarah's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo, will give her parents a second grandchild in the autumn.
The couple, who married last July, announced the happy news in May. Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.
"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
While the baby will be Beatrice's first child, Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.