Duchess Kate stuns in gold embellished Jenny Packham gown at 'No Time to Die' London premiere By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate joined Prince William, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles for the star-studded No Time to Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sept. 28. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the last to arrive at the big event and Kate made a head-turning entrance as she glistened in an ornate embellished gold gown.

The rainy London weather certainly didn't dampen the duchess's shining style moment. She stepped out of the car in the cape-effect sequinned gown by Jenny Packham. The British designer is a favourite of hers for sophisticated red carpet events.

The sensational style featured beautiful embellishment on the bodice and cape detail with a beige chiffon base. The sparkling dress flowed and caught the light as the mom of three walked up the steps of the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

Her accessories were equally show-stopping. Duchess Kate wore her brunette locks fashioned into a curly updo which highlighted her golden round chandelier earrings, which appear to be the bespoke Onitaa sparklers she previously wore in Pakistan!

Kate rounded out her glinting outfit with her signature natural makeup look featuring bronzed eyeshadow and glowing skin.

The James Bond red carpet had no shortage of glamour or sequins, and the duchess's dress fit right into the themes of the night.

The gown brought to mind Kate's last gorgeous gold appearance at the 2020 BAFTAs, where the Duchess of Cambridge recycled the custom Alexander McQueen gown she wore during her and William's 2012 royal tour of Malaysia!

The style icon accessorized similarly at the BAFTAs. She wore her hair in a refined updo and added some extra sparkle with Jimmy Choo pumps, a glittery clutch and a necklace and earrings jewellery set by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Duchess Kate chose to wear Jenny Packham to the 2015 Spectre premiere, too. For that James Bond London film premiere, she stepped out with Prince William and Prince Harry in a duck egg blue gossamer gown with wrapped bodice and embellished silver belt.

