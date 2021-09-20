Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla set for glamorous night out together Royal red carpet appearances are back!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will enjoy a glamorous night out with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall when they attend the world premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

In what is thought to be their first red carpet appearance together, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will carry out a rare joint engagement at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September.

The royals will meet senior film executives and the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, as well as some of the cast including 007 star Daniel Craig, and Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

A number of health care workers and members of the armed forces have been invited to the premiere to celebrate and thank them for their extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ). The evening will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the United Kingdom Special Forces.

Harry, Kate and William at the premiere of Spectre in 2015

Prince Charles is patron of The British Film Institute, which promotes understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive. Meanwhile, Prince William has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the world premiere of the 23rd Bond Film, Skyfall, in October 2012.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the world premiere of Spectre in October 2015, along with Prince Harry, where Kate wowed in a pale blue embellished Jenny Packham gown.

