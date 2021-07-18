Why Kate Middleton and other royals will ditch their masks from next week It marks a change for the royals...

The Duchess of Cambridge will no longer wear a face mask from Monday, 19 July, and she will be joined in the decision by other senior royals.

The reason is simple: it will no longer be compulsory in England to do so.

SEE: Kate Middleton marks BBC birthday in stunning polka-dot dress

The royal family always acts in line with government dictates, and so they are expected to put mask-wearing behind them as restrictions are lifted.

That means Prince Charles will not wear a mask for his visit to Exeter Cathedral on Monday, making it the first time he has gone without a mask during an indoor public event since the start of the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince George's behind-the-scenes video with Tom Cruise

However, while the mask mandate is set to be lifted in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will still have rules in place governing some public places, which the royals will no doubt comply with on any official visits as long as the laws remain.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton share touching message for Duchess of Cornwall on her birthday

SEE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's jaw-dropping country mansion gifted by the Queen

Of course, the Cambridges weren't pictured in masks at their most recent public outing, as it was outdoors – watching the Euros final at Wembley Stadium last week with their eldest son, Prince George, who was comforted by his dad after England's loss.

Last week, Kate had to self-isolate because she came into contact with someone with the illness but was able to attend the match after testing negative.

The royals always follow government rules on mask-wearing

The glamorous Duchess had previously wowed royal watchers with her bold and beautiful outfits at this year's Wimbledon.

Prince Charles was one of the first of the royals to contract COVID-19, back in March 2020, after which he self-isolated.

He reportedly experienced only mild symptoms and later told the press that he "got away with it quite lightly".

Prince William tested positive not long afterwards, although did not reveal the news until last November out of a desire to not cause alarm.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.