Prince Charles shares touching childhood photo as he thanks fans following death of Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April

Prince Charles has chosen a touching photo from his childhood to send to wellwishers following the death of his father, Prince Philip.

Thank you cards sent from the Prince feature a candid black and white photo taken in 1958 and showing father and son during a motorboat race in Cowes.

Charles has accompanied the image with a touching message of thanks, which reads: "The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy.

"His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days, they have provided great comfort at this very sad time. The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes."

Prince Charles chose to share this childhood photo with wellwishers

Cards have also been sent from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Alongside a more recent portrait of Philip, William and Kate wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

William and Kate have also sent thank you cards following Prince Philip's death

"They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April. He and the Queen shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years

His beloved wife has also sent out cards to members of the public who had reached out in the wake of Philip's passing.

The front of the card read: "In memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Inside the card, which featured a large picture of the Duke, the Queen's personal message read: "I send you my sincere thanks for your kind words of sympathy on the death of my husband." She signed off with "Elizabeth R."

